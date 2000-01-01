Digital series Gold Miners Rockzeline offers a selection of programmes for distribution platforms – conventional broadcasters, websites, media, and brands. Through its production and distribution activities, Rockzeline collaborates closely with European broadcasters, major studios, new studios emerging from the digital environment, and entertainment start-ups. Rockzeline accompanies the creation and renewal of material by providing access to production and distribution. It creates and designs the mainstream programming of tomorrow and is committed to developing the concept of digital cinema – the primary focus of Rockzeline Wild Studio.

✕ ✕